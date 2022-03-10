OBITUARY: Cynthia “Cindy” Reneé Whitecotton

Cynthia “Cindy” Reneé Whitecotton, 64, of Cherokee, went on her journey on Monday, March 7, 2022.

She was born on April 22, 1957, in Tulsa, Okla., to Roy Chandler and Julia LoneEagle. Cindy loved everyone she met and took many wayward youth under her wing. She was an activist for Native rights, climate change, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. She loved concerts, photography, and her grand/children.

Cindy is survived by her three children, Janine Whitecotton Smith (Andy), Dakota Whitecotton (Juanita), Gadusi Crowe (TJ); eight grandchildren, Leland Smith, Eli Smith, Hazel Smith, Kyrin Whitecotton, Kainen Whitecotton (Shakyra), Chaos Whitecotton, Lakelyn McCoy (Destiny), Roman Thompson; two brothers, Mike Chandler and Doug Chandler; three nieces and three nephews; special family members, Dawn Yellowhorn, Sydney Taylor, Nakos Calhoun, Alyssa Taylor, Alaina Smith, Adrien George, Raven Blackbull, Beau Schneider, and countless others.

Services were held at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Thursday, March 10. Cindy was laid to rest in West Cemetery, located on Peavine Road, West Lane, in the Yellowhill Community. Pall Bearers were Dakota Whitecotton, Andy Smith, TJ Allison, Simon Montelongo, Darius Lambert, and Tony Walkingstick.

