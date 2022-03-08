OBITUARY: Wanda Louise Taylor

Wanda L. Taylor, age 73, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Harris Regional Hospital. She is the daughter of Reuben Taylor and the late Mary Jane Taylor.

In addition to her father, Wanda is survived by her children, Chuck Taylor, Kim Wildcatt, and Monica Wildcat-Tafoya (Kevin); nine grandchildren, Peaches Squirrell, Travis Arch, Dustin Pheasant, Lil’ Rich Bottchenbaugh, Skylar Bottchenbaugh, Shakyra Bottchenbaugh, Moke Tafoya, Marijane Tafoya, and Shadow Raya; seven great grandchildren, Lexi Bird, Dreyvon Taylor, Cynthia Saunooke, Jovane Saunooke, Kyrin Whitecotton, Kainen Whitecotton, and Dalilah Wildcatt; sister, Fran Walkingstick (Sam); and aunt, Helen Arch.

Wanda was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Cinda Taylor and Talia Taylor.

Wanda was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and she loved going to church! Most of all, she loved God and was a Prayer Warrior. She loved growing a garden and flowers and mowing her own grass. She loved spending evenings with her sister crocheting and doing diamond dots. Wanda loved gathering with her family, visiting in the back yard and joking with her Grandchildren. She was the best cook in our Family, she loved cookbooks and looking for new recipes. She loved trips to Wal-Mart (pre-COVID) and the Dollar Store and of course, scrolling Facebook as a favorite past time.

A formal funeral service was held on Sunday, March 6 at Rock Springs Church with Pastor Greg Morgan, Pastor Keith Carson, and Preacher Scottie Chekelelee officiating. Burial was in the Welch-Taylor Cemetery. Pallbearers were Richie Bottchenbaugh, Kevin Tafoya, Tommy Teesateskie, Michael Slee, and Kevin Primo. Honorary Pallbearers were Lil’ Rich Bottchenbaugh, Skylar Bottchenbaugh, Moke Tafoya, Darrell Toineeta, JR Walkingstick, Dreyvon Taylor, and Darius Lambert.