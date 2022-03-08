OBITUARY:  Hugh Noland Queen

Hugh Noland Queen, age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 7, 2022 at his residence. He is the son of the late Daniel and Sherrill Queen.

Hugh is survived by his children, Shannon Queen and Hugh Queen Jr. of the home and Onita Crowe (Sam); one grandchild, Luke Crowe; sister, Danette Queen; special friends, Jerry Jackson, Charlie Burgess and family, George Burgess, and all his fishing and hunting buddies.

In addition to his parents, Hugh was preceded in death by his son, Eddie Bradley, and brother, Donald “Kool-Aide” Queen.

The family will have a visitation on Wednesday March 9 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Queen Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Burgess Family, Roy Bradley and his hunting buddies. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Jackson, Charlie Burgess, and George Burgess.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.