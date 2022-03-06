OBITUARY: Vivian Saunooke Ross

Vivian Saunooke Ross, 84, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 4, 2022. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Kane and Margaret Smith Saunooke and wife of the late Robert Ross.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Golinda Lambert, Lillian Franklin, and Bell Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Katherine Medford Bradley, Vicki Ray Medford, Linda Gayle Medford, and Ricky Lee Medford (Cheryl); nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Soloman Saunooke; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.