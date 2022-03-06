OBITUARY: Carroll James Parker

Carroll James Parker, 83, of the Wolfetown Community in Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 4, 2022. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Flora Lambert Parker.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ed, Claude, Jerome, and Gerard Parker, and sisters, Hilma Parker, Christine Buchanan, Kathleen Welch, Janette Kimsey, and Elba Crain. Carroll was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Korean War from 1956 through 1958. Carroll also served on Cherokee Tribal Council for 10 years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mabel Parker; one son, Michael Parker; one daughter, Clara Wahnetah (Tom); grandchildren, Shelby Parker, Payton Parker (Daisy), Elle, Dylan, Kevin, and AbbyGail Wahnetah; great grandchildren, Tyran Parker, Acosia Welch, Marcus Parker, Paisley and Christoph Ensley, and Agnes Bradley; two brothers, Don Parker (Gail), and Tom Parker, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. J. T. Lambert will officiate with burial at Parker Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.