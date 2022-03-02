Cherokee Cinemas & More announces remodel

Kituwah, LLC has begun a remodel at the Cherokee Cinemas & More complex that will include converting the existing seating in all the auditoriums to heated, recliner-style seating with table-trays for food and beverages.

According to Mark Hubble, Kituwah, LLC chief executive officer, “The decision to make these changes are driven by feedback from our customers as well as forecasts in theater trends for a post-covid world. Not only will this remodel benefit our guests but according to the latest data, our revenues should actually increase as a result, even though we’ll be reducing overall seating with larger, more comfortable options.”

The remodel will start Monday, March 7 with theaters 1, 2 and 3. Those auditoriums will reopen prior to Memorial Day blockbusters and the summer season. Theaters 4, 5 and 6 will follow in the late summer or early fall. After the recliners are installed, the Cherokee Cinemas will also be adding enhanced online booking and reserved seating so customers can skip the lines and go directly to their seats. Looking forward, Cherokee Cinemas hopes to review public spaces and consider updates to food and beverage options.

Currently open Thursdays through Sundays, Cherokee Cinemas & More expects to return to a seven-day schedule by Summer 2022.