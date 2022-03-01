Official results for Budget Council (Feb. 1) and Tribal Council (Feb. 3)

Budget Council Official Results – Tuesday, Feb. 1

Res. No. 119: Budget Amendment, Cherokee Fire Dept. FY22 (add misc. revenue) – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 120: EBCI Emergency Management be authorized to apply for and accept funds from the FEMA-BRIC in the amount of $1,000,000 for FY22 – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 121: EBCI Natural Resources Program be authorized to apply for and accept funds from USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in the amount of $10,000 – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)Res. No. 122: A resolution for the estate of Zane Edwin Bowman (d) – PASSED

Res. No. 123: A resolution for the estate of Steven Allen Teesateskie (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 124: A resolution for the estate of Rosie Mae Sequoyah Hornbuckle (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 125: A resolution for the estate of Patrick Daniel Teesateskie (d) – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Item No. 8: A resolution for the estate of Mickie Driver (d) – HELD

Res. No. 126: A resolution for the estate of Matthew Nicholas Drake Starlin – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 127: Two donation resolutions for the month of February 2022 – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 128: Banishment of Tella Antoinette Page – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 129: Banishment of Richard Allen Dickson – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 130: Banishment of Lori Ann Buchanan – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 131: Banishment of Jonathon Lee Newberry – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 132: Banishment of Evanna Ulexis Lee – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Res. No. 133: Banishment of Eric Daniel Vaughn – PASSED (Unanimous = 88, Absent: Crowe = 12)

Item No. 17: Banishment of Cheryl Dion Cole – HELD until MARCH COUNCIL

Tribal Council Results – Thursday, Feb. 3

Ord. No. 1: Amendment to Section 105-3, provides declared exemptions from levy – TABLED for WORK SESSION

Res. No. 5: Resolution requesting to rescind Res. No. 570, recognition of heirs of Allen Boyd Queen (d) – WITHDRAWN (re-write and submit for March)

Res. No. 9: A resolution to transfer Birdtown Community Parcel No. 562 from Catherine Christine Owle to Ruby Owle Crowe – WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 32: A resolution granting an access road and utilities right-of-way across Wolftown Community Parcel 120-G to Wolftown Parcel 1006 – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Ord. No. 82: Amendment to Cherokee Code Chapter 50 to require mediation of child custody actions and to provide participation by grandparents – TABLED for WORK SESSION

Ord. No. 83: Amendment to Cherokee Code Section 117-10, reporting to Council – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Ord. No. 84: An ordinance amending Cherokee Code Section 28-2 to clarify if a first-generation descendant dies while still owning a possessory interest in tribal trust land the possessory interest shall revert back to the Tribe – TABLED for WORK SESSION

Res. No. 89: A resolution granting multiple right-of-way easements to the N.C. Dept. of Transportation to make safety and mobility improvements along N.C. 143 from Robbinsville to Stecoah – TABLED

Ord. No. 134: An ordinance to amend Cherokee Code Section 117-10.1, amend the initial chain of command for Legislative Counsel and TOP Staff – TABLED

Ord. No. 135: Amendment to Cherokee Code Section 16C-5, distribution to members – Tabled

Ord. No. 136: Amendment to Cherokee Code Section 117-41, EBCI Investment Committee – TABLED

Ord. No. 137: Amendment to Cherokee Code Chapter 161, Tribal Elections (filing for office) – TABLED

Ord. No. 138: An ordinance to enhance the areas of opportunity for licensed medical cannabis establishments – TABLED

Ord. No. 139: An ordinance to add criminal defense to the list of duties of the EBCI Legal Assistance Office – TABLED

Ord. No. 140: Amendment to Cherokee Code, strike sections of Chapter 55-B – TABLED

Ord. No. 141: Amendment to Cherokee Code, an ordinance to reorganize financial accountability requirements and add language for annual audit requirements – TABLED

Ord. No. 142: Amendment to Cherokee Code Chapter 16C, Gaming Revenue Allocation Plan – TABLED

Ord. No. 143: An ordinance establishing Victim’s Rights – TABLED

Ord. No. 144: Amendment to Cherokee Code Chapter 96-11, giving the Chief of Police greater authority to address personnel matters – TABLED

Res. No. 145: Resolution requesting the Tribal Council does hereby designate parcel across Galbraith Creek Road and from the current THPO Office across Hwy. 19 (Ela Road) from Kituwah Field in Swain County – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 146: A resolution granting a temporary construction easement to the EBCI Dept. of Natural Resources for Wolftown Parcel No. 1169 without the signatures of Ronald Sequoyah Bowman – AMENDED/PASSED (For – French, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 80; Against – McCoy, Wolfe, Wachacha = 20)

Res. No. 147: A resolution requesting Tribal Council to approve an annual distribution to Qualla Arts and Crafts in the amount of $200,000 – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 148: A resolution requesting Tribal Council approve the revised policy statements for the Minor’s Trust Fund and Cherokee Central Schools Reserve Fund – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 149: A resolution requesting that the US 441 and Acquoni Road Bridge shall read as follows: PFC Charles George, Medal of Honor, Bridge – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 150: A resolution to amend the referendum questions presented in Res. No. 11 (2021) regarding Tribal Council terms of office, to simplify questions and set an election date – AMENDED/TABLED

Res. No. 151: A resolution requesting that Tribal Council direct all future local community and economic projects to the Project Workgroup at the attention of the Project Management Office – AMENDED/PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 152: A resolution requesting that the EBCI Secretary of Commerce Division) be approved as an additional staff member for the Commerce Division and position be added to the EBCI Org Chart – PASSED (For – French, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wolfe, Wachacha, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, T. Saunooke = 87; Against – Sneed = 6; Abstain – McCoy = 7)

Item No. 25: A resolution requesting that Tribal Council approve a study entitled “Woven Resilience: An Ethnoarchaeological Approach to Social Change in Cherokee Baskets” – HELD for WORK SESSION

Res. No. 153: Dr. William E. Copeland, Ph.D., be granted permission to carry out the research project entitled “Great Smoky Mountains Study by Rural Aging” – PASSED (Unanimous = 87; Absent – McCoy, Brown = 13)

Res. No. 154: Dr. Jason Ostrander, DSW, be granted permission to carry out the research project entitled “The Gadugi Project: Improving Child Welfare Through Investing in Family” – PASSED (Unanimous = 94; Absent – Brown = 6)

Res. No. 155: Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, DSW, LCSW, be granted permission to carry out the research project entitled “Pathways to Advance Care Planning Among Members of the EBCI” – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Res. No. 156: Dr. Sara Duncan, Ph.D., be granted permission to carry out the research project entitled “Our Air: Exploring Local Air Quality through Storytelling and Community Science” – PASSED (Unanimous = 100)

Item No. 30: Emma Olsen, MPH, MSW, be granted permission to carry out the research project entitled “Community Health Workers as Culturally-Responsive COVID Support in WNC Communities” – WITHDRAWN

Res. No. 157: Snowbird Community Library is authorized to add one Library Aide position to the current organizational chart and shall report to the Snowbird Community Library Manager – PASSED (For – French, McCoy, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wachacha, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 93; Against – Wolfe = 7)

Res. No. 158: Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority is hereby authorized to provide the Robins and Morton Group with a right to arbitration in its agreement with Robins – PASSED (Unanimous = 94; Absent – Wachacha = 6)

Item No. 33: A resolution requesting to make Charlie Rhodarmer an honorary member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians – HOLD until MARCH COUNCIL

Item No. 35: Tribal Council accepts the Principal Chief’s nomination and confirms the appointment of the Honorable Brenda Toineeta Pipestem as Associate Justice – HELD

Res. No. 159: A resolution supporting the EBCI Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources to begin collation building for removal of Ela Dam – PASSED (For – French, Owle, Brown, TW Saunooke, Wolfe, Crowe, Taylor, Rose, Sneed, T. Saunooke = 87; Abstain – McCoy = 7; Absent – Wachacha = 6)

Res. No. 160: A resolution allowing Debra C. McCourtney, Susa C. Spees, James D. Cooper, and Janene C. Lancaster, first generation heirs, to transfer their interest in possessory holdings to the Tribe – AMENDED/TABLED

Res. No. 161: A resolution granting permission to partner with N.C. State University staff to conduct a climate action plan – TABLED

Emergency Res. No. 162: Self-governance compact with the U.S. Dept. of Interior (PD more authority) – PASSED (Unanimous = 94; Absent – Wachacha = 6)

Emergency Res. No. 163: A resolution supporting compacting UNITY – PASSED (Unanimous = 94; Absent – Wachacha = 6)