OBITUARY: Chase Crowe

Chase Crowe, 43, made his journey to give Heaven a little hell on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. He was greeted on the other side with open arms by his daughter, Ah-yo-ka Chaslynn Crowe Calhoun, and the love of his life, Jessica Nicole Calhoun.

In addition, he will be greeted by his grandmother, Sallie Crowe; special cousins, Noland Crowe, Martin Perez, and Malyn Kelcy Crowe.

Surviving him are his mother, Faye Crowe Bird (Mario), and father, James “Bone” Toineeta. He left behind his younger siblings, Errol Long (Lady Bird), Jonna Bird (Cricket), John Bird, Grace Bird (Kyle), and Kirsh Bird. The Crazy Crowe Legacy will continue through his eight living Children, Angelika Gloyne (Becky), Adelia Crowe (Ian), Terrance Crowe (Lauren), Isaiah Crowe, and their mother, Dawn Gloyne; Jallen Calhoun, Ataliana Calhoun, Elvis Calhoun and Dawson Haston. His grandchildren include Atticus Taylor, Ilah Crowe, and Vaughn Snow. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Corbin Long-Wolfe, Jimiqua Driver (Darren), Elexia Bird, Jimya Driver, Dreyvon Taylor, Xaldin Bird, Kylex Pheasant, and Niles Bird; one great-nephew, Carter Driver; and special friends include, Mr. Earl, Mrs. Kathy, Mr. Carl, Nr. Nate Wade, and Tinoli Wildcat.

Chase spent his time fixing mopeds and automobiles. He composed his own songs and was an avid guitar player. He obtained his GED while incarcerated in the F.B.O.P, then went on to graduate from SCC in 2017 with is associate’s degree in automotive technology. He founded the Moped Meanies and ran his own mechanic shop out of his home. Chase will be remembered for his contagious smile, big heart and never die attitude, never met a stranger character. He told amazing stories and always had a laugh to share. Fly High Our Little Ol’ Limpet Denadagohvyo

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.