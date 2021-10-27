LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to School Board members  

If you have watched or read the news in recent months, you know what is happening at some school board meetings across the country. The harassment and threats on the lives of school board members in various places is very distressing. Thankfully, we have been spared this type of behavior. Let’s hope that continues.

The Cherokee Central School Board and Swain County School Board members are to be commended for everything they have done to contend with the COVID pandemic. Their commitment to quality education and meeting the needs of the students and parents is very much appreciated. Learning virtually was new to everyone. School board members, administrators and teachers have had to come up with creative and practical ways to handle this new way of learning. Decisions about whether students are required to wear masks also demanded their attention.

School board members are community people who care about students, school staff, teachers and parents. If you would like to send each school board a handwritten note thanking them for all they are doing, please send to: Cherokee Central School Board, 86 Elk Crossing Lane, Cherokee, NC 28719 and Swain County Board of Education, P. O. Box 2340, Bryson City, NC 28713.

Mary Herr

Cherokee, N.C.