EBCI Vax for Cash winners list

Following are the winners in the Vax for Cash lottery hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This list is provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Public Health and Human Service Division.
$50,000 Winner
Barbara Stone
$10,000 Winners
- Katrina Cook
- Freda Maya
- Timiyah Wachacha
- Glenda Junaluska
- Cassidy Galaviz
- Katie Cooper
- Jessie Lopez
- Sherri Sanchez
- Joel Harris
- John Biddix
- Buford Smith
- Tamatha Beck
- Samantha Williams
- William George
- James Wiggins
- Natalie Tate
- Besta McCoy
- Joseph Lopez
- Dennis Curry
- Logan Woodard
- Cory Nelson
- Kyndra Wiggins
- Christopher McConnell
- Mark Littlejohn
- Kristy Herron
- Angie Hull
- Kelly Edwards
- Yancey Jones
- Roxie Davis
- Vicki Reed
- Sharon O’neal
- Isaya Bigmeat
- Sarah Rowlan
- Charissa Newman
- Annie Young
- Dustin Price
- Perry Owle
- John Gurtler
- Morgan Lunsford
- Shawnenna Roland
- Rhuel Hughes
- McKinley Bradley
- Lauren Adams
- Joshua West
- Carmen Jones
- Grady Thompson
- Dennis Rogers
- Lawrence Murphy
- Israel Sanabria
- Demetra Poag