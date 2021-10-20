EBCI Vax for Cash winners list

Following are the winners in the Vax for Cash lottery hosted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.  This list is provided to the One Feather by the EBCI Public Health and Human Service Division.

$50,000 Winner

Barbara Stone

$10,000 Winners

  1. Katrina Cook
  2. Freda Maya
  3. Timiyah Wachacha
  4. Glenda Junaluska
  5. Cassidy Galaviz
  6. Katie Cooper
  7. Jessie Lopez
  8. Sherri Sanchez
  9. Joel Harris
  10. John Biddix
  11. Buford Smith
  12. Tamatha Beck
  13. Samantha Williams
  14. William George
  15. James Wiggins
  16. Natalie Tate
  17. Besta McCoy
  18. Joseph Lopez
  19. Dennis Curry
  20. Logan Woodard
  21. Cory Nelson
  22. Kyndra Wiggins
  23. Christopher McConnell
  24. Mark Littlejohn
  25. Kristy Herron
  26. Angie Hull
  27. Kelly Edwards
  28. Yancey Jones
  29. Roxie Davis
  30. Vicki Reed
  31. Sharon O’neal
  32. Isaya Bigmeat
  33. Sarah Rowlan
  34. Charissa Newman
  35. Annie Young
  36. Dustin Price
  37. Perry Owle
  38. John Gurtler
  39. Morgan Lunsford
  40. Shawnenna Roland
  41. Rhuel Hughes
  42. McKinley Bradley
  43. Lauren Adams
  44. Joshua West
  45. Carmen Jones
  46. Grady Thompson
  47. Dennis Rogers
  48. Lawrence Murphy
  49. Israel Sanabria
  50. Demetra Poag