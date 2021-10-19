Traffic stop leads to multiple drug trafficking arrests

At approximately 6:05 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, the Cherokee Indian Police Department’s (CIPD) Criminal Interdiction Team, with the assistance of the CIPD Narcotics and CIPD Patrol Officers, arrested three individuals on felony drug charges arising from a traffic stop on Old Gap Road in the Painttown Community of the Qualla Boundary.

Approximately 27 grams of suspected Methamphetamine and over 29 grams of suspected Fentanyl were seized by officers on scene. These drugs have a street value of approximately $11,200. In addition to the drugs, $3,200 in assorted US currency was seized.

Floyd Arnold Bradley, a 43-year-old male of Cherokee, and Shalina Lynn Little, a 19-year-old female of Cherokee, were both charged with drug trafficking.

Ayena Jane French, a 30-year-old female of Cherokee, was charged as an accessory in connection with both drug trafficking charges.

At this time, the above defendants have only been charged with these crimes and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“This evening’s efforts once again demonstrate the commitment of our Cherokee Indian Police Department officers to make our streets and our communities safer. We have absolutely no tolerance for narcotics or those who traffic them here in Cherokee,” stated Chief of Police Josh Taylor.

– CIPD release