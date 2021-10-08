Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (April 1 – Sept. 30, 2021)

This is a list of deceased members of the Tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period April 1, 2021-September 30, 2021 pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code. This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor of administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name, and executor(s):

4/1/21 Phyllis Irene Ashenfelter, Executor Joseph Eagleman, III

4/7/21 Lillian Crowe, Executor Melvin Crowe

4/7/21 Kale-Nud Chavez, Executor Lula Ledford

4/8/21 Araceli Garcilita

4/20/21 Raymond Dennis Cucumber, Executor Melvin B. Cucumber

4/20/21 Faye Brown, Executor David L. Brown

4/21/21 Candace Denice Parker

4/26/21 Tahnyah Lee Newton

4/29/21 William Thomas Saunooke, Executor Vickie M. Saunooke

5/5/21 James Thurman Rogers, Executor Carolyn L. Rogers

5/5/21 Lillie Mae Seagle, Executor Benito Mendia

5/7/21 Robert Thomas Reed, Executor Robbin Reed

5/13/21 Tinsa Sanders

5/14/21 Patricia Kay Lambert, Executor Timmy Ray Smith

5/14/21 Jeremiah Long, Executor Zena Wolfe

5/16/21 Daniel Dean Walkingstick Sr., Executor William Guy Walkingstick

5/18/21 Sally Sampson, Executor Tamara Sampson

5/19/21 Betty Dee Luker, Executor Johnny Keith Gentry

5/22/21 Laura Beth Shuttle

5/26/21 Floyd James Swayney, Executors Larry Cox & Carma Cox

5/28/21 Christopher Lee Mabry

5/29/21 Jaymz Brett Jones

6/1/21 Betty Jean Hawkins

6/3/21 Levada Dawn Hornbuckle

6/3/21 Donnie Oma Mason, Executor Rayburn Mason

6/3/21 Robert Francis Stamper, III

6/7/21 Stephen Barton Coleman, Executor Elizabeth Coleman McDonald

6/8/21 Alex Livorio Rivera

6/10/21 Peggy Lee Teesateskie, Executor Victoria Sluder

6/14/21 Robert Lee Washington

6/15/21 Douglas Edward Swayney, Executor Brenda Swayney

6/17/21 Emily Yvonne West

6/19/21 No-Qui-Si Gene Sampson

6/21/21 Doris Edith Adams, Executor Linda Adams Mack

6/22/21 Herman Manco Murphy

6/22/21 Richard Gregory George, Executor Barbara George

7/3/21 Annie Laura Arch, Executor Margaret Walkingstick

7/3/21 Ned Carl Morgan

7/3/21 Katie Johnson

7/3/21 Velma Faye Davis

7/7/21 Floyd Long, Executor Floyd Eugene Long

7/13/21 Earlene Chandler, Executor Cynthia D. Chandler

7/14/21 Eugene Brindle, Executor Martha Brindle

7/17/21 Stacy Bessie Wallace, Executor Valorie Welch

7/26/21 Roberta Denise Owle

7/28/21 Lonnie Armachain

7/29/21 Patricia Josephine Brown

7/30/21 Jonathan Dale Moody

8/1/21 Jim Allen Bird

8/2/21 Kina Marie Swimmer, Executor Anna Youngdeer

8/4/21 Mary Ann Miller

8/5/21 Anthony Ray Toineeta

8/10/21 Vernon Ray McCoy, Executor Faye McCoy

8/11/21 Garfield Burnett Lambert, Executor Pamela Squirrell

8/11/21 Gracia Lorrene Parra-Rubio

8/12/21 Joan Kasby

8/13/21 Lucille Brendle

8/15/21 Mary Lou Smith

8/15/21 Louise Cabe

8/15/21 Christopher Alvin Smith

8/17/21 Clara Spivey

8/17/21 Cinda Justine Taylor

8/18/21 Clint Walker Calhoun

8/21/21 Paul Leroy Lambert, Jr.

8/22/21 Dezman Tre’ Crow, Executors Albert J. Crowe & Caressa Jackson

8/23/21 Stancill Jumper, Executor Linda Jumper

8/23/21 Charley Raper

8/24/21 David William Holland, Jr.

8/24/21 Jalee Monique Panther

8/29/21 James Henry Swayney, II

8/30/21 Barbara Ann Owle

8/30/21 Carolyn Sue West, Executor Nathaniel Gatlin West

9/4/21 Lewis Wallace Sprinkle

9/4/21 Sandra Leigh Robbins

9/4/21 Brian Roy Gomez

9/5/21 Heather Marie Cucumber

9/9/21 Raymond Ernest Grant

9/10/21 Jackie Edson Reed

9/11/21 Evelyn June Legassey

9/12/21 Desiree Joyce George

9/14/21 Nellie Rita Littlejohn

9/15/21 Phyllis Elizabeth Brown

9/16/21 Arthur Wade

9/17/21 Annie French

9/18/21 Thomas Leslie Lambert

9/21/21 Herman Wachacha, Executor Pamela Lakey Wachacha

9/22/21 Mary Jane Taylor

9/27/21 Agnes Wolfe

9/27/21 William Davis Junaluskie

9/28/21 William Ray Blythe

9/28/21 Dorothy Jean Ledford

9/28/21 Thomas Edward Welch