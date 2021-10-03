CROSS COUNTRY: Varsity Braves win team event at Eagles Meet

One Feather Staff Report

MURPHY – The Cherokee Braves varsity cross country team took first place at the Hiwassee Dam Eagle Meet held at the Murphy High School XC Course in Murphy on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 29. With a score of 26, they took first over Murphy who came in second with 53 and Hayesville with 80.

Cherokee’s team was led by Jaylen Bark who took first with a time of 18:28.10 and Tyce Hogner who took second with a time of 18:35.70.

Jaylynne Esquivel, Lady Braves varsity, took first place in the high school girls race with a time of 22:57.9 and her teammate, Leilaya McMillan took fourth with a time of 24:53.2.

Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee Middle, took second place in the middle school boys race with a time of 12:17.5 and his teammate, Samuel Hernandez, took fourth with a time of 13:02.8.

Livia Crowe, Cherokee Middle, took second place in the middle school girls race with a time of 14:18.2 and her teammate, Yvonne Saunooke, took fifth with a time of 14:48.5.

The following teams participated in the event which featured both middle school and high school races: Andrews Middle, Carolina Mountain XC, Cherokee, Cherokee Middle, Hayesville, Hayesville Middle, Hiwassee Dam, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger Middle, Martins Creek Middle, Murphy, Murphy Middle, Robbinsville, Robbinsville Middle, The Learning Center Charter School, and Tri-County Early College.

Following are results, per nc.milesplit.com, showing the top seven finishers in each race plus all Cherokee finishers:

Middle School Boys

1 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 11:22.6

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 12:17.5

3 – Myca Mustin, Andrews Middle, 12:52.8

4 – Samuel Hernandez, Cherokee, 13:02.8

5 – Abel Pendland, Hiwassee Dam/Ranger, 13:28.4

6 – Jackson Dye, Hayesville, 13:43.1

7 – Parker Hughes, Hayesville, 13:48.0

22 – Isiah Ledford, Cherokee, 15:34.6

25 – Zandler Bell, Cherokee, 16:29.5

33 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 17:00.3

37 – Kyrus Bell, Cherokee, 17:40.6

42 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 18:27.6

58 – Drake Cruz, Cherokee, 32:13.6

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville 42

2 – Hiwassee Dam/Ranger 65

3 – Cherokee 80

Middle School Girls

1 – Fern Crayton, Martins Creek, 13:49.3

2 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 14:18.2

3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 14:38.5

4 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 14:44.6

5 – Yvonne Saunooke, Cherokee, 14:48.5

6 – Savannah Burch, Hayesville, 14:55.05

7 – Emma Ashe, Hayesville, 14:57.63

22 – Kiara Sneed, Cherokee, 18:53.2

Team Scores

1 – Hayesville 25

2 – Murphy 42

3 – Robbinsville 80

High School Boys

1 – Jaylen Bark, Cherokee, 18:28.1

2 – Tyce Hogner, Cherokee, 18:35.7

3 – Clayton Laney, Murphy, 18:58.2

4 – Liam Cook, Murphy, 19:23.0

5 – Hayden Stewart, Robbinsville, 19:28.5

6 – Aizen Bell, Cherokee, 19:36.1

7 – Caleb Rice, Murphy, 19:50.9

8 – Ayden Thompson, Cherokee, 19:58.9

9 – Oztin Swayney, Cherokee, 20:09.7

10 – Dacian Tafoya, Cherokee, 20:11.2

Team Scores

1 – Cherokee 26

2 – Murphy 53

3 – Hayesville 80

High School Girls

1 – Jaylynne Esquivel, Cherokee, 22:57.9

2 – Lila Roberts, Hayesville, 24:23.1

3 – Liberty Hartley, Robbinsville, 24:49.2

4 – Leilaya McMillan, Cherokee, 24:53.2

5 – Corrine Cotton, Murphy, 26:07.3

6 – Betty Lossiah, Cherokee, 28:19.8

7 – Tsuli Lossiah, Cherokee, 28:30.8

Team Scores

None