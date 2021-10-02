OBITUARY: William D. Junaluska

William D. Junaluska, of Cherokee, died on Sept. 27, 2021 with his wife, Marie Junaluska, by his side. William was born in Cherokee on Dec. 30, 1946 to the late Arch Junaluska Sr. and Wilma Taylor Junaluska. He was a lifelong resident of Cherokee.

Mr. Junaluska is survived by his wife, Marie Junaluska; two daughters, Sonya Wachacha (David), and Nina Junaluska (Brandon); eight siblings, Clark Junaluska (Elista Long), Carmen Junaluska (Sweet), Dennis Junaluska (Marlene Brown), Arch Junaluska Jr. (Faye), Paul Junaluska (Rudi), Carol Junaluska McAbee (Charles), Carl Junaluska, (Teresa), and Mark Junaluska (Lisa); eight grandchildren, Cory Junaluska (Jada), Kyzik Wachacha, Jace Wachacha, Samara Lambert, Amani Wachacha, Mikah Lambert, Milla Lambert, and Hisgi Anisenisi Wachacha; one great grandchild, Genesis Junaluska; a special cousin Janie Owle (Janie Rabbit); a special nephew Patrick D. Kazhe (Rooster); and a special aunt, Lucy Bigmeat.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Cecelia S. Taylor; five aunts, Hazel Taylor, Martha Taylor, Lillian Thompson, Sallie Locust, and Winnie Cole; five uncles, William Taylor, Cecil Taylor, Paul Mitchell Taylor, Gilbert R. Taylor, and Mark Junaluska Sr.; one brother, Jimmy; and one sister, Mary Junaluska-Kazhe.

Bill was a devoted father granddad and great granddad. He enjoyed driving and traveling and making an adventure of life. He loved to talk to everyone and could always make you smile and laugh and brighten your day.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Pastors Greg Morgan and Keith Carson will officiate. Burial will follow at Standingdeer Family Cemetery. Friends of the family will serve as pallbearers.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the Junaluska family with arrangements.