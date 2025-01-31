OBITUARY: Edith H. McMillan Maney

Edith H. McMillan Maney, 82, of Cherokee, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. A longtime resident of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Edna Owle McMillan. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brooke Ashley Maney.

Edith was a member of the Living Church of God for 42 years.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Marvin Maney; two sons, Gary Maney and wife Katrina, Bill Maney (Bridget Ross), and one daughter, Patricia Little and husband Mark all of Cherokee; 7 Grandchildren, Natasha, Uriah (Mary), Zacchaeus, Kara (John), Melody, Phinehas, Bobby; 8 great grandchildren, Adeline, Everleigh, Ezra, Eira, Awee, Kennedy, Rylee, Jude all of Cherokee; one sister, Velma Hemphill of Whittier. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Her son Gary Maney will officiate with burial at Maney Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Bill Maney, Uriah Maney, Zacchaeus Maney, Bobby and Phinehas Little, Darrell, and Brett Robertson.