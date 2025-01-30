EBCI tribal members to shine on the runway at Santa Fe Native Fashion Week

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Cherokee designer Faith Long-Presley is making waves in the fashion world with her upcoming showcase at Santa Fe Native Fashion Week. Representing her community with pride, she has selected 11 models from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) to model her designs during the event.

The EBCI models are Lucian Davis, Danica Hill, Hope Huskey, Kai Huskey, Hope Long, Shelby Maney, Gaby Nagel, Erika Wachacha, Rebecca Welch, Julianna Welch, and Lindley Wyatt – all of whom have previous experience modeling in the Kananesgi Fashion Show.

In addition to these talented local models, Long-Presley has chosen four additional models from the event organizer’s model pool to complete her lineup for the 15-look showcase.

“My goal has always been to feature Cherokee people and culture as much as possible,” said Long-Presley. “From the models to the designs, every element reflects who we are as a people. I love and deeply appreciate the support I’ve received from the community—it’s their encouragement, help, and support that makes this all possible.”

She is currently seeking financial support to bring her vision to life. You can help by donating directly via PayPal @FaithLong647 or visit www.ganvhidadesigns.org or by attending the St. Patrick’s Day themed “Golden Clover Fundraiser” on March 15 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Council Fire Ballroom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets for this event can be purchased at: Kananesgi Clover Fundraiser.

– Submitted by Kananesgi Planning Committee