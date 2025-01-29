OBITUARY: Solomon David Owl “Sonny Boy”

Solomon David Owl “Sonny Boy”, 82, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cherokee, N.C. on Sept. 3, 1942 to the late Quincy Adam Owl and Winne Mae Junaluskie Owl.

Solomon was a great man of faith and family. He loved his daily devotions, taking daily communion, and watching Dr. David Jeremiah. He was a NASCAR fan, one of his favorite drivers being Mark Martin. He actually traveled to Talladega 17 years in a row to enjoy watching the sport he loved. He loved his Florida Gators, and made sure to watch them play every week. Lastly, he loved being outdoors, finding something to do or someone to help.

Solomon was very proud of his military service, serving as a dental assistant during his time in the Navy. He was also very proud of his church, being a long-time member of Cherokee Bible Church. He joined in 1994, helping to build the building where the church currently worships.

Finally, Solomon loved his family. His greatest joys being his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a gentle and kind man, caring for everyone with whom he came in contact. Most importantly, his love for his sweetie was unmatched. Their love was their own “Unchained Melody” saying “God speed your love to me”!

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Stanley Owl, John Quincy Owl, and Thomas Jay Owl. He is also preceded in death by a grandson Jeremiah Thomas Taylor and Jamie Bloodworth.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Judith Elaine Owl; children, Kimberly Owl Taylor (Joey), Gregory Wright (Sherry), Sonya Edwards (Charlie); a brother, William “Gene” Owl (Donna), Shirley Bloodworth, Linda Lewis, Sheila Bloxom; 12 grandchildren, Kasey Jo Taylor (Mandy), Zachary Taylor (Laura), Kassie McMahan (Ryan), Trent Wright, Zane Edwards( Josie), Easton Edwards, Jason Bloodworth, Stephen Lewis, Joey Lewis, Joshua Howard, and Justin Barrow; five great grandchildren, Liza Taylor, Harrison McMahan, Baker McMahan, Lainey Taylor and Landen Taylor; nieces and nephews, Tracey Gourlay, John Owl, Jason Owl, DJ Wiggins and boys: Jalon, Jamyus, and Jarron, Tristen Owl, and Valencia Cucumber; and a very special sister, Patricia Welch. He is survived by a group of friends whom he cherished, Steve, Kim, Katy Walls, Scotty, Kayla, and Knox McMahan, and Don and Linda Simonds. He is survived by a host of extended family as well.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, Jan. 26 at Cherokee Bible Church with the Rev. Randy Miller officiating. Private graveside services followed in the Sonny Boy Owl Family Cemetery.