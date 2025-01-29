OBITUARY: Hugh Branner Hall Jr.

Hugh Branner Hall Jr. (Buddy), 92, of Waynesville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. Mr. Hall was born in Waynesville on July 5, 1932 to the late Edith McKay Hall and Hugh Branner Hall, Sr.

Mr. Hall served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53, married Bobbie Ruth James Hall and settled in Waynesville where Mr. Hall worked for the USPS for 35 years. Mr. Hall was very friendly and enjoyed meeting all the people on his mail routes. He also had a small farm where he raised pigs and cattle.

He is survived by his son, Daniel Hugh Hall of Del Rio, Tenn.; his grandson, John Daniel Hall (Jessica Messer) of Dandridge, Tenn.; his great grandchildren, Travis K. Hall of Cherokee, N.C., Rachel K. Hall, and Andre C. Hall of Dandridge, Tenn.; three great great grandchildren, Lydia Leach of Dandridge, and Noah and Bronson Hall of Cherokee; a brother, Jerry (Peggy) Hall of Mt. Holly, N.C.; and nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Patsy H. Dean.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Jan. 18 and internment was in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesville, N.C.