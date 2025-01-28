Several renovations ahead at New Kituwah Academy

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – New Kituwah Academy (NKA), the early childhood to sixth grade Cherokee language immersion school located in the old Boundary Tree Lodge, is readying for several renovations in 2025.

Many of the renovations are already underway, including new flooring in all hallways, replacing the flooring in their multi-purpose room and cafeteria, and new playground equipment for the early childhood wing. Coming soon is new flooring for early childhood and new playground equipment for the elementary school. New HVAC units have also been installed throughout the school.

The One Feather inquired as to the total cost of the project and was told that the renovations are fully funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) but dollar amounts would not be provided.

NKA operates in one of few buildings in Cherokee with “adaptive reuse architecture”, utilizing a historic place for new functions. The sustainability of adaptive reuse requires regular building maintenance, hence the 2025 renovations, which NKA Superintendent Kylie Shuler is excited to unveil for her students and staff, “The safety and satisfaction of our students and staff is top priority. We are looking forward to seeing our students enjoy the renovations and sharing those new memories with their families and community.”