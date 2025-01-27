OBITUARY: Shirley Rose Greene

Shirley Rose Greene, 91, of the Sweetwater Community in Robbinsville, N.C., passed away, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at her residence.

She was a native of Mitchell County and the daughter of the late Claude Bowman and Nora Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Greene in 2012. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Adriana Duncan and by all of her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Jim Greene (Patricia) of Bryson City, N.C., Gloria “Gogi” Griffith (Tom) of Seagoville, Texas, Patty Hutto (Michael) of Rock Hill, S.C., Van Greene (Deb) of Robbinsville, N.C., and Marilyn Greene of Robbinsville, N.C.; grandchildren, Tracy Couch, Jennifer Greene, Chris Greene (Jennifer) Cayce Webster (Matt), Cody Gee, Rachel Duncan, Heather Webster (Mark), and Amber Greene; 24 great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Townson-Smith Chapel. The Reverends Patrick Breedlove and G.D. Phillips will officiate. Burial will follow the service at the Greene Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. at the Chapel prior to the service.

Townson-smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Greene Family.