OBITUARY: Lottie Raby Beck

Lottie Raby Beck, 83, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. A native of Whittier, she was the daughter of Ted and Evelyn Queen Raby.

She was a member of the Church of God of Easley, S.C.

She was a loving mother and faithful wife.

She was preceded in death by three children, Ted Beck, Terry Beck, and Jackie Beck.

Lottie is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jackson Beck; two children, Patricia Ann Beck, Teresa Lorraine Beck; two grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and her siblings.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 at Towstring Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Stillwell and Raymond Mathews will officiate.