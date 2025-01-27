OBITUARY: Henrietta L. Sampson

Henrietta L. Sampson, also known by many as “Aunt Zette”, Beloved Cherokee Matriarch, passed away in her home in the presence of her loving daughters on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at the age of 70.

Remaining here are her children, Tyson Sampson, Quedi Sampson, and Donovan Sampson; grandchildren, Tysha, Ryanne Braeleigh, Jason, Braison, and Baylor Rue, and Ama and Ezekiel, with their mother and very special daughter, Sheeni. She is also survived by her siblings, Tinker Sampson, Babe Sampson, Teetsie Sampson, DD Sampson, and Leon Sampson; many nieces and nephews; and an exponential number of great nieces and nephews.

Henrietta is preceded in by mother, Mickey Sampson; sister, Cheryl Garner; grandmother, Leauna Crowe Sampson Littlejohn; several aunts and uncles; niece, Aniyah Sampson; and nephew, Star Sampson.

Her cherished friends were the gals and workers at Granny’s Kitchen and her childhood best friend, Marion Wolfe.

A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home with Ben Reed officiating. A private graveside service will follow in the Crowe-Littlejohn Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among nephews, family, and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.