Tribal Foods Program implements higher deductions and expanded service area

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Tribal Food Distribution Program (CTFDP) has announced several program updates to the community. The program is for anyone who lives on the Qualla Boundary. Clients who live off the boundary must have at least one member of any federally recognized tribe in the household.

Increased Shelter/Utility Deduction

The standard deduction has been raised to $712 for clients and families with proof of at least one bill. Those bills include power, water, gas (propane), rent, or mortgage.

New Shelter/Utility Deduction Option

Clients and families may now choose the deduction that best benefits their household. These options include applying the standard deduction ($712) or applying actual expenses up to 50% of your net income. Bills that can be used toward your actual expenses include power, water & sewer, telephone, internet, gas (propane), rent, mortgage, and property taxes.

New Service Areas

Cherokee Tribal Food Distribution is now approved to serve clients and families living in Buncombe or Macon counties. This is in addition to our current service areas of Cherokee, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, and Swain counties.

The previously mentioned updates are effective immediately. EBCI Per Capita, EBCI Per Capita Loans, and EBCI Genwell distributions are not counted as income. Start an application or review benefits for you and your family today.

Info: Cherokee Tribal Food Distribution Program (828) 359-9751, (828) 788-7195, or visit the facility at 2266 Old Mission Rd., Cherokee, NC 28719.