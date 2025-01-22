OBITUARY: Janice Carol Dugan Smith “Squeek”

Janice Carol Dugan Smith “Squeek”, age 73, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who found immense joy in watching her children and grandchildren play ball. Squeek never missed a game, always cheering them on with pride.

A retired nurse, Squeek dedicated her life to caring for others both professionally and personally. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, camping, fishing, growing flowers, gardening, attending retreats, and traveling. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Her warm heart touched everyone who knew her.

Squeek is preceded in death by her parents, Boyce Dugan and Jesse Owle Dugan; sisters, Jane Thomasson and Jackie Queen; and brothers, Jerry Dugan and James Todd Dugan.

Squeek is survived by her husband of 53 years, Sheridan “Sonny” Smith; her two devoted daughters, Cher Smith and Myra Smith; her grandson, Trae Bradley and his wife Kelsi; two great grandchildren she adored, Eli and Levi Bradley; sisters, Joyce Sneed (Pineknot), Judy Hyatt, Jewell Fischer; brother, John Dugan (Kathy); as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and honorary daughter and son-in-law, Chickie and Tee Trejo.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church on Cooper’s Creek. Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. The service will be officiated by Tim Barker and Danny Lambert. Pallbearers will include family members and close friends. Burial will follow in the Birdtown Cemetery.

Squeek’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all who have offered support and love during this difficult time.