George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship now open

WNC Communities has opened this year’s application cycle for the George H.V. Cecil Journey Scholarship. From now until March 17, qualifying high school seniors may apply for one of several scholarships available, ranging in amount from $1,250 to $2,500. Scholarships are renewable for up to four years.

The scholarship honors the legacy of George H.V. Cecil, who gave decades of service to our rural communities across western North Carolina. Mr. Cecil was among the founders of the WNC Honors program in 1949 and served the program for 71 years. In recognition of Mr. Cecil’s lifetime contributions, and his dedication to higher education for all students living within the most rural geographies of western North Carolina, the governing board of WNC Communities renamed this scholarship program in his honor.

Scholarship applicants must live or participate in a community that is active in the WNC Honors Awards Program managed by WNC Communities. Students must have their application signed by an officer from one of the community clubs listed on page 2 of the application to be eligible. Extra consideration is given to applicants who have previous involvement with their community center. All applicants are expected to demonstrate good character, strong academic record, dedication to community service, and leadership qualities. Additional eligibility requirements can be found on the application.

Applications are available through high school guidance counselors, community center officers, and found on WNC Communities’ website at wnccommunities.org/scholarship/

Info: gailparker@wnccommunities.org or (828) 252-4783