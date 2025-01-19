OBITUARY: Mary Jo Rogers

Mary Jo Rogers, 92, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, after a long illness. She went to her forever home to be with the Lord.

Mary Jo was a full-blooded enrolled member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Born on June 9, 1932, in Cherokee, N.C., she was the only child of Nell Rattler and graduated from boarding school in 1950. Mary Jo then attended Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, where she met the love of her life, Alvin. After graduating, they moved to Plantation, Fla., where she became an elementary school English teacher. They retired in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after several years of teaching. Mary Jo and Alvin spent six months in Fort Lauderdale and six months in Cherokee. She was a member of the Fort Lauderdale First Baptist Church and their choir, as well as Cherokee Baptist Church, where she and Alvin got married. Mary Jo was also involved with Tsali Manor, traveling to all 50 states. She was a truly godly, loving, caring, intelligent, and beautiful woman. Mary Jo loved to bake sweets, eat ice cream, and do crossword puzzles and word searches. She also enjoyed watching The Price Is Right, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and the news. Mary Jo was deeply loved by everyone she encountered and will be forever missed.

She is survived by her son, Glenn Rogers. She is also survived by her triplet grandchildren, Rachel Bruneel, Matthew Bruneel, and Sarah Bruneel (John). Her other grandchildren are Tiffanie Bruneel, Jessica Schmidt (Tyler), and Jennifer Patterson (Noah). Her great-grandchildren include Nyla, Austin, Sam, Maddie, Henry, Charlie, Raeleigh, Evie, Carter, and Josephina.

Mary Jo is preceded in death by her mother, Nell Rattler; her loving husband, Alvin Rogers; her daughter, Myra Nell Rogers-Bruneel; and her son-in-law, Kevin Bruneel.

A family-directed Memorial Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. 89 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd. Sylva, N.C., 28779

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with local arrangements.