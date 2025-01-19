OBITUARY: Janice Gayle (Smith) Wilnoty

Janice Gayle (Smith) Wilnoty, age 53, of the Big Cove Community, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at Mission Hospital. She is the daughter of the late Vaughn Smith and Malinda Smith-Mahan

She enjoyed her culture, which included weaving baskets and making pottery. Her biggest passion was being able to help revitalize Cherokee Women’s Stickball, and she loved spoiling her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her children, Ashley Smith, Ashford Smith, Thomas Wilnoty, and step-son, Laranzo Wilnoty; six grandchildren, Malakai Fourkiller-Raby, Maria Fourkiller-Raby, Isabella Fourkiller-Raby, Kaizer Smith, Thaydon Murphy, and Mary Murphy; and sisters, Sandra Smith, Frances Smith and Deborah Smith.

In addition to her parents, Janice is also preceded by her husband, Loranzo Wilnoty.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 17. Burial was in the Driver Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were among family and friends.