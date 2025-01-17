Great Smoky Mountains National Park seeks help in identifying historic homesites

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking help to identify and document former homesite locations within the park. Volunteer-In-Park Frank March, in conjunction with Park Archeologist Allison Harvey, is leading these research efforts which includes documenting field locations with associated historic records.

The public is invited to join park staff and volunteers at Wilderness Wildlife Week from Tuesday, Jan. 28, to Saturday, Feb. 1 to learn more about the project and to add copies of their historic records to the collection. Held at Ramsey Hotel and Conference Center at 3230 Parkway in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Wilderness Wildlife Week celebrates the abundance of wildlife, variety of plants, trees and wildflowers, and rich history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee through a series of classes, seminars, demonstrations, guided hikes, panel discussions and workshops.

Some estimates posit that there are more than 2,800 former homesites in the park. Records associated with the purchase of approximately 1,200 farms between 1920 and 1940 for the creation of the park are preserved in the park’s Collections Preservation Center. Others have been documented since, but many more remain, including homesites from before the 20th century.

The park encourages the public to bring historic photos of old homesites, hand drawn maps or other documents that will help the park identify these locations. Several additional volunteers who are familiar with homesites in specific areas of the park, such as Elkmont, Greenbrier, Sugarlands and the North Shore of Fontana Lake, will also be on hand. For additional information please contact Allison Harvey, allison_harvey@nps.gov.