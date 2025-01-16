OBITUARY: Agnes Irene Price Gerding   

Aug. 27, 1930 – Jan. 14, 2025

Agnes I. Gerding went peacefully to be with her Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at the age of 94.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Fred William Gerding, and sons Donnie Gerding and Alvin Gerding.

Agnes leaves behind her surviving children, daughters Barbara Gerding Owen, Debra Gerding Rickman, Kathleen Murphy Gerding and sons Robert Gerding and David Gerding; and also four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

In the 1960’s, early 1970’s she worked for the National Park Service at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and as a participant on the National Park’s Oconaluftee Farmstead where she operated the weaving loom. When she left the Park Service, she continued to work seasonal retail jobs in Cherokee, N.C., working until the age of 89. She loved people and the interaction that this work afforded; however, as age caught up to her, she had to discontinue her work that she so loved.

Funeral Services will be held at Crisp Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with services beginning at 2 p.m. There will be a family graveside service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the First Baptist Pigeon Forge cemetery.