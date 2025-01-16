Cherokee Preservation Foundation announces Fall Grants for 2024 totaling more than $2.1 million

CHEROKEE, N.C. – In fall 2024, the Cherokee Preservation Foundation awarded 10 grants to partners within Western North Carolina. Grants totaled more than $2.1 million and were awarded to projects advancing the Foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and neighboring communities.

The 2024 fall grants were awarded to the following organizations and programs:

Western Carolina University – To support Cherokee language learning through Western Carolina University programming, which will increase the chances for survival of the Cherokee language for future generations – $223,014

EBCI Division of Commerce – To support the marketing efforts of the Greater Cherokee Tourism Council (GCTC) and increase visitation by diversifying attractions & amenities in the town of Cherokee – $1,075,000

Mountain Discovery Charter School – To support EBCI youth in developing a sense of awareness and cultural identity – $7,860

Museum of The Cherokee People – To increase the visitation and sustainability of the Museum of the Cherokee People by purchasing Cherokee artwork – $40,000

Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute – Right Path Leadership – Fiscal Agent: Cherokee Boys Club – To implement the ᏚᏳᎪᏛᎢ Right Path program to develop cultural leadership opportunities for the Cherokee community based on the Cherokee Core Values and world view – $133,329

Ray Kinsland Leadership Institute – Cherokee Youth Council – Fiscal Agent: Cherokee Boys Club – To support the Cherokee Youth Council's efforts to create selfless leaders with a traditional Cherokee world view who are also grounded in Cherokee Core values – $198,924

Conserving Carolina – To increase the availability of white oak, rivercane, and yellowroot for Cherokee artisans – $49,500

Western Region Educational Service Alliance (WRESA) – To prepare the town of Cherokee's future workforce with digital mastery and literacy skills – $206,855

The Center for Native Health, Inc., – To identify, expand, and protect traditional Cherokee artisan resources for future generations – $114,300

WNC Nonprofit Pathways – Fiscal Agent: Community Foundation of WNC – To support Cherokee and regional nonprofit organizations in enhancing sustainability and project impact through focused development and strategic initiatives – $88,200

– Cherokee Preservation Foundation release