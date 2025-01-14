OBITUARY: Lloyd Leslie Ledford

Lloyd Leslie Ledford, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

Lloyd loved going to car shows with Les Murphy and playing guitar. But his passion was building and restoring old cars.

Lloyd is preceded by his parents, Noah Ledford Sr. and Geneva Tsigoih; grandparents, Riley Ledford and Polly Graybeard Ledford; brothers, Jake Allen Ledford, John Richard Ledford, Charlie Ledford, and Noah Ledford Jr.; and sisters, Annette Ledford Braun, Virginia Ledford, Polly Ledford, and Ruth Ledford Long.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Standingdeer; two grandchildren, Halie and Lauren Standingdeer; brother, Sonny Ledford; sisters, Vera Ledford, Betty Ledford, and Golinda Ledford; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Sammi Walkingstick, Willis Davis, Mernie Taylor, and Harry Taylor.

A private family service was held on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Long House Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements