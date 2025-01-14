OBITUARY: Bernard Kenneth Biddle Jr.

Bernard Kenneth Biddle Jr., age 73, also known as “Kenny”, passed away at Vero Health and Rehab on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, after an extended illness.

Kenny loved his cats, Kipper, Phoebe and Special Dog, Lucy. He was caring and loving of other people. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart.

He is survived by his loving companion of 27 years, Lillie Squirrell; children, Rebecca Sneed (Jayson), Desmond Biddle (Kristin), and Angel Cobb; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother, Darwin Biddle; and sisters, Sharon McCoy and Leticia George also survive.

Kenny is preceded by his parents, Bernard K. Biddle Sr. and Edna Arch; sister, Martha Biddle; and grandson, Xavier Squirrell.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 beginning at 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Bethabara Baptist Church.

Long House Funeral Home is assisting the family with final arrangements.