OBITUARY: Tom Queen Jr.

Tom Queen Jr., 63, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Florida surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 28, 1961, in Cherokee, N.C. to the late Tom Queen Sr. And Julia Sherrill Queen. Tom was a character and loved by many he never met a stranger. His family was the most important thing to him on this earth.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Hawk; uncle Henry; sister Becky; and nephews, Little John and Justin.

He is survived by his children: 41 Allen, 32 Marlene, 26 Jesse, 25 Gary(Jalynn), 22 Rajun(Rosa); grandchildren, U-sgwa-ni-gdi, Ta-wo-di, A-ge-yv, U-wa-du-ga-da, Wa-le-la; special grandchildren, Tivan, Shawnee, Bella, Abby and Tori; great grandsons, Tristen Jr., Matthew, A-gv-yi; siblings, Mary, Tammy, Kina, and Jasper; special nephew, Josh; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 13 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home with Scottie Chekelelee officiating. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m. – an hour prior to the funeral service which starts at 1:30 p.m., and burial will follow in the Queen Family Cemetery.