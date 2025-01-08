OBITUARY: Ted Henry Treadway

Ted Henry Treadway, 79, of Whittier, N.C., passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. A native of Swain County, he was the son of the late James Nelson and Julia Lambert Treadway.

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Tommy, Frank, Ann, Fred, and Jean. He was also preceded in death by his son, Teddy Treadway.

He is survived by his son, Mike Treadway (Regina); grandchildren, Tori and Nathan Treadway; daughter, Annie Paige; grandson, Riley Randall; and stepson, Wally Treadway (Stephanie) and children.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Crisp Funeral Home with burial to follow at Birdtown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mike Treadway at PO Box 2808, Bryson City, NC 28713 for funeral expenses.

The family would like to give a special thanks to all the family and friends who contributed to his wellbeing.