OBITUARY: Georgia Imogene Toineeta Hunter

Georgia Imogene Toineeta Hunter, 71, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. Georgia was born Feb. 17, 1953 to the late Howard and Tiney Smith Toineeta in Cherokee.

She worked for many years for the Shell Company completing her career as an assistant manager at the Sylva store. She enjoyed her fur-babies and loved to cook. Her bean bread was loved by all her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Jerry Hunter of Cashiers. She is also preceded in death by her twin brother, Johnny Toineeta; and three other brothers Jimmy Toineeta, Jessie Toineeta, and Charlie Toineeta.

She is survived by her two sons, James and Theodore Toineeta, both of Cherokee; six sisters, Gail Parker, Barbera Toineeta, Brenda Toineeta, Tiney Toineeta, all of Cherokee N.C., Patsy Palmer of Franklin, N.C., Frances Tahbonemah of Lawton, Okla.; two brothers, George Toineeta of Asheville, N.C. and Joe Toineeta of Cherokee; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces nephews and extended family. She is also survived by Angie Jackson who was her best friend.

There are no services planned at this time.