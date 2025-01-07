Faith Long-Presley selected for prestigious SWAIA Native Fashion Week

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Faith Long-Presley, an accomplished artist, designer, and member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, has been selected as a designer for the highly-anticipated SWAIA Native Fashion Week in May. This premier event is part of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) and highlights the innovative talents of Indigenous designers from across the globe.

Long-Presley is the founder and owner of Ganvhida Designs, LLC, a company named to honor her Long family ancestry. Her designs are rooted in her Cherokee heritage, incorporating traditional motifs, such as intricate patterns inspired by Cherokee basketry, into contemporary fashion. Her upcoming collection, which will debut at Native Fashion Week, merges culturally significant Cherokee corn beads and basketry patterns with ‘90s Chanel-inspired tweed, creating a bold fusion of Indigenous heritage and high fashion.

Notably, Long-Presley is one of the few designers representing Southeastern tribes at SWAIA Native Fashion Week, bringing unique regional artistry to this global stage. “I am honored to represent Cherokee artistry on such a renowned platform,” Long-Presley said. “This opportunity allows me to share the stories, resilience, and creative brilliance of my people through modern design.”

SWAIA Native Fashion Week is known for showcasing the diversity and depth of Indigenous cultures through innovative fashion. Held annually in Santa Fe, N.M., this event draws global attention to the artistry and narratives of Native designers, celebrating their creativity and cultural heritage. Faith Long-Presley’s participation in SWAIA Native Fashion Week is a milestone not only for her career but also for Cherokee representation in the global fashion industry.

To help fund her collection and participation in SWAIA Native Fashion Week, Long-Presley is organizing fundraising efforts, including community events and sponsorship requests to help cover material costs, travel expenses, and other requirements for showcasing her work at this prestigious event.

Individuals and organizations interested in supporting Long-Presley can donate directly via PayPal @FaithLong647 or visit www.ganvhidadesigns.org. Every contribution will help bring Cherokee artistry to the forefront of Indigenous fashion on a global scale.