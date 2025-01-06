OBITUARY: Tom Sequoyah Driver Jr. (June Bug)

Tom Sequoyah Driver Jr. (June Bug), 60, of the Big Y Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Tom Sequoyah and Waneema Littlejohn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Barbara Faye Driver; sister, Onita Bowman; and one brother, T J Thompson.

He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Ernestine Driver; children, Tom Driver, Brittany Benning and husband Scenca; Gavin Kalonaheskie, Raylin Kalonaheskie, John Lossiah; special son, Earl Martin, Cory Ross; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Joshua, Lyla, Bailey, Joslyn, Jolden, Anali, Zayden, Lili-Anne; Sister, Jeanie Saunooke, and brother Tommy Driver; his lifelong friend and special sister, Lorie Blankenship; and numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held Sunday, Jan. 5 at Big Witch Baptist Church. Rev. Scotty Chekelelee officiated with burial at Driver Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Lossiah, Davey Davis, Cory Ross, Nick Swayney, Scenca Benning, Mark Crowe, John Cruz.

Honorary pallbearers were Randy Saunooke and Isaac Saunooke.