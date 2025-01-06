OBITUARY: Mary (Wolfe) Lambert

Mary (Wolfe) Lambert, age 75, of the Wolftown Community, Cherokee, N.C.,passed away at Mission Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024 after an extended illness.

Mary worked at Cherokee Indian Hospital for over 45 years. She started working there very young in the Ceta Program, she continued working and became an inpatient coder and worked in medical records. Mary retired twice from CIHA.

Mary is preceded by her parents, Eli Wolfe and Irene (Pheasant) Wolfe; son, Ernest Delbert Lambert; brothers, William Wolfe and Glenn G. Wolfe; and sisters Marion Walkingstick, Adonna Wolfe and Alice W. Forney.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Ernest L. Lambert; children, Roberta L. Sneed (Dune), Will “Cheezer” Lambert (Amanda), Melvin “Moose” Lambert (Julie), and Birda Lambert; 11 grandchildren, Kiri Lambert, Kyle Sneed, Kylen Sneed, Kyra Sneed, Aiyana Lambert, Ayden Lambert, Shelby Solis, Elija, Justice, Dana and Lilianna Hamilton; six great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Wolfe (Nita); sisters, Berdina Wolfe and Pearl J. Wolfe; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mary Ann “Bugg” Swayney.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at Macedonia Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Mary will remain at the church until the hour of service on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 beginning at 1 p.m. with Dan Conseen officiating. Burial will be in the Jimmy Reed Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Joshua Lambert, Jacob Lambert, Jordan Lambert, Kyle Sneed, Tim Bond and George Hernandez.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.