OBITUARY: Jamie Ray Jenkins

Jamie Ray Jenkins, age 40, passed away at home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, after an extended illness.

He loved football and the Atlanta Falcons, and he loved metal music. He enjoyed watching his nephews play football. Jamie loved his Family and just being at home, watching tv with his Wife and two dogs. He was a jokester, and he was funny and smart. He had a heart of gold. He is going to missed by anyone that knew him.

Surviving of the home is his wife of 18 years, Sally and two dogs, Beeper and Ruger; daughter, Athena (Brodie); granddaughter, Loralei; brothers, Matthew Otter and Billy Jo Hensley; sisters, Trinia Ensley and Becky Jenkins; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces that loved him very much.

He is preceded by his mother, Frieda Otter Jenkins, and father, Junior Jenkins; maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; nephew, Aaron Frady; and special friend, LeaAnn.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

Long House Funeral Home will announce arrangements.