SPEAKING OF FAITH: The mystery and meaning of Bethlehem’s Star

By DR. NICK SMITH

Sometime around Thanksgiving many of us decorate a Christmas tree. We raise our real or fake tree in our living rooms, decorated with ornaments and lights, with our wrapped gifts gently placed underneath as we await Christmas morning. What did you place on top of your tree? An angel or a star? Have you ever considered where the tradition comes from and what it means? In the past (though admittedly weird to me) the tradition was to place a fake baby Jesus on top of a tree. In 1848 a sketch of Queen Victoria and her family around a Christmas tree was published in the London newspaper and on top of the tree was an angel, thus beginning a new tradition. But somewhere along the way, people started placing a star on top of their tree to represent the Star of Bethlehem. I recently read somewhere that 22% of people in America place an angel on top of their Christmas tree, but 39% place a star on top of theirs. The star seems to be the popular way to go.

The Gospel of Matthew includes the part of the Christmas story detailing wise men from the east following a star. We know the story all too well. It is mentioned in more Christmas songs than one could count, and we see it in every decorative nativity scene. Matthew 2:1-2 states, “Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” The Wise Men studied the sky, saw the star, and made their way to Israel to worship a newborn king. It was the star that guided their way to the birth and arrival of Jesus Christ.

The star is mysterious. It is only mentioned in Matthew’s account. It shows up and disappears. It was first observed in the east, appeared in the west, then, according to Matthew 2:9, it moved from north to south. Many have tried to identify the star. Some suggest it was a natural occurrence. Perhaps the Wise Men were following an alignment of planets and stars. Astronomers note there were such occurrences of the planets Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter in 2 and 6 BC. Maybe it was a comet. Comets do appear and move across the night sky. Did God use natural astronomical occurrences to guide the way to His Son? He could certainly do that. In the Old Testament, we read that God caused the sun to stand still for a day. Using His creation to fulfill His will is certainly possible for the Creator. Others suggest that the star was not natural at all. They theorize that just as God guided the Israeli people in their wilderness wanderings as a pillar of fire by night, He Himself guided the Wise Men.

Solving the mystery, however interesting, is not the point. The truth is God used something in the sky to guide the way. It was part of His plan. Many years before the birth of Christ, the Old Testament predicted in Numbers 24:17, “I see him, but not now; I behold him, but not near: a star shall come out of Jacob, and a scepter shall rise out of Israel.” The meaning of Bethlehem’s Star is more important than the mystery. The Star of Bethlehem guided the way to the Son of God. The star’s light reminds us of the greater light that has come. Jesus is that light. The prophet Isaiah wrote in Isaiah 9:2, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” Later in Isaiah 9:6, we read, “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

The Wise Men saw a light and they came to Jesus. Wise men still seek Jesus. Christ has come as the Light of the World. Into this dark world full of pain, suffering, loneliness, and despair, Jesus was born. He lived a perfect life and died on the cross to save sinners. After dying, He would rise from the dead three days later. Just as the Wise Men came to Him, you may also come. Any man, boy, woman, or girl, no matter their ethnicity, no matter their race, no matter their upbringing, no matter their status in life, and no matter their sin, may come to Christ. This Christmas celebrate Him. Rejoice in the one true light who has come. As the old Christmas song reminds us:

“Oh, Beautiful Star the hope of rest

For the redeemed the good and blessed

Yonder in glory when the crown is won

Jesus is now the star divine

Brighter and brighter he will shine

Oh, Beautiful Star of Bethlehem shine on (shine on).”

Dr. Nick Smith is the Senior Pastor at Lake Junaluska First Baptist Church in Clyde, N.C.