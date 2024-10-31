The Center for Native Health secures funding for Hurricane relief, recovery, and rebuilding in WNC

The Center for Native Health (CNH) has announced the receipt of two substantial grants to aid in the relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts across western North Carolina in response to the damage left by Tropical Storm Helene. These funds will allow CNH to provide much-needed frontline support and resources for affected communities as they work toward long-term recovery.

The grants received include:

A $20,000 Grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation has generously awarded CNH a one-time grant of $20,000. This funding is designated specifically for Tropical Storm Helene Disaster Relief and Response. The support from Blue Cross Blue Shield reflects their commitment to assisting communities in North Carolina in times of crisis, enabling CNH to provide immediate aid and resources to those most affected by the storm.

A $25,000 Emergency and Disaster Response Grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina has awarded CNH an Emergency and Disaster Response Fund Grant of $25,000 to support “The Center for Native Health Disaster Relief and Frontline Work” project. This grant underscores the Foundation’s dedication to empowering local organizations in their disaster relief efforts, allowing CNH to address urgent needs and help communities rebuild more resiliently.

Grant Impact and Fund Allocation

These grants have been pivotal in enabling CNH to respond effectively to the needs of affected families and communities and supporting long term recovery. Funds have been used to buy front line supplies in the immediate aftermath of the storm along with supporting long term economic recovery for families directly impacted. CNH also plans to use funding to support river and waterway clean up as we believe that the health of our communities is directly tied to the health of the land itself. Water is life.

Executive Director Trey Adcock, PhD claims, “This grant funding reaffirms CNH’s commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of Indigenous families and surrounding communities in western North Carolina. We are deeply grateful to our funders, whose support is instrumental in helping us restore and strengthen our communities after this disaster.”