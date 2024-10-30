Ramsay’s Kitchen coming to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in 2025

MURPHY, N.C. – Celebrated multi-Michelin starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel have teamed up to bring Ramsay’s Kitchen to the Murphy, North Carolina property in early 2025. “We have seen much success with our food hall over at Harrah’s Cherokee, so we thought we’d bring another option to guests of the region with my long-time partners at Caesars Entertainment,” said Chef Ramsay. “I love to customize menus inspired by my travels but with local influence and I’m excited to bring that to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River guests next year.” Inspired by Chef Ramsay’s travels abroad, the Ramsay’s Kitchen concept will treat guests to a comprehensive culinary journey. Menu offerings include beloved dishes like the legendary Beef Wellington, delectable Pan-seared Scallops, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes and Chef’s Signature Sticky Toffee Pudding. Each dish at Ramsay’s Kitchen will reflect Ramsay’s passion for quality ingredients and culinary excellence, ensuring a memorable dining experience that transports guests around the globe, one bite at a time. Expected to debut in tandem with the completion of an extensive $275 million expansion project at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River, Ramsay’s Kitchen will be located on Valley Tower’s twelfth floor, bestowing a breathtaking backdrop of North Carolina’s largest national forest. With the capacity to host over 190 guests, the restaurant boasts a spacious 12,000 square-foot layout featuring both indoor seating and an outdoor rooftop terrace. Guests can enjoy a 19-seat bar and an extensive wine cellar, along with a private dining area for more intimate gatherings. The open exhibition kitchen will invite diners to witness the culinary artistry of the chefs and waitstaff as they skillfully prepare and serve exquisite dishes. Designed by JCJ Architecture, the restaurant’s design presents a vibrant palette that creates a lively and inviting ambiance. The playful mix of colors is complemented by sleek, modern furnishings that offer both comfort and style. Woven-patterned paneling adds texture and visual interest to the space, while the striking mosaic tile floors provide a unique foundation that ties the design elements together. This thoughtful combination fosters a casual yet energetic dining atmosphere, making it an appealing destination for all guests. Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely meal or a quick bite, the dynamic environment will encourage a sense of community and enjoyment. “We’re incredibly excited to continue our partnership with the Ramsay team and introduce this new dining concept at our property,” said Lumpy Lambert, GM of Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel. “The cozy ambiance of the venue, paired with Chef Ramsay’s thoughtfully curated, internationally inspired menu will undoubtedly provide our guests with an unforgettable experience.” Additional details on Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River will be announced at a later date. – Harrah’s Cherokee Casinos release