Parents accuse Swain County Schools employee of racial discrimination  

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

BRYSON CITY, N.C. – On Sept. 13, Leslie Frankiewicz filed a grievance against Swain Co. football Head Coach Sherman Holt for racial discrimination against his child, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) and a former student at Swain County High School.

The grievance asserts that Holt violated Swain County School Board Policy 1710/40207230 Discrimination and Harassment Prohibited by Federal Law, alleging that racist and degrading remarks were directed at the alleged minor victim.

Frankiewicz also accuses of Holt of violating the Code of Ethics for North Carolina Educators.

On Oct. 17, Thomas A. Dills, chief administrative officer and human resources director for Swain County Schools, responded to the grievance in a formal letter stating, “Upon receiving your child’s complaint, we immediately initiated a thorough and impartial investigation, as outlined in our Policy 1710/4020/7230. This process included:

Interviewing your child and any potential witnesses Gathering relevant evidence Speaking with the alleged perpetrator Speaking with others mentioned as having relevant information Reviewing applicable school policies and procedures

Throughout this process, we have maintained strict confidentiality to protect all parties involved. Based on our findings, we have determined that the evidence does not substantiate a violation of School Board Policy 1710.”

Frankiewicz and the alleged minor victim’s mother, Shayna Jenkins, a member of the EBCI, have since submitted an appeal as allowed by Policy 1710/4020/7230. The appeal requests reinvestigation.

Policy 1710/4020/7230 Discrimination and Harassment Prohibited by Federal Law requires that Swain County Superintendent Mark Sale respond to Jenkins and Frankiewicz’ appeal “within 10 days after receiving the appeal, unless further investigation is needed.”