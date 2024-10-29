OBITUARY: Wanda Murphy Cucumber

Wanda Murphy Cucumber, age 68, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

She is survived by her daughter, Chasity Flippo; grandson, Robert; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Douglas Murphy, Archie Murphy, Carl Murphy; sisters, Patricia Murphy and Beverly Smith; and  many nieces and nephews also survive.

Wanda is preceded by her parents, Lawrence Murphy and Mary E. (Roberts) Murphy; daughter, Denise Beth; brothers, John Murphy, Clarence Murphy, Tom Murphy, Bill Owle; and sister, Ruby Murphy.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Bethabara Baptist Church beginning at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Murphy Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.

 