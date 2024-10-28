CROSS COUNTRY: Three CHS runners qualify for state meet

One Feather Staff Report

KITUWAH – Three Cherokee High School (CHS) runners placed at the 1A West Regional Cross Country championship held at Kituwah on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26 and have qualified for the 1A State Championship meet. Ogana Swimmer, Dvdaya Swimmer, and Livia Crowe all qualified for the state meet set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, N.C.

Ogana Swimmer took second place in the high school boys race with a time of 16:01.31. Dvdaya Swimmer took fifth place in the high school girls face with a time of 19:30.57, and Crowe placed sixteenth in that race with a time of 21:28.25.

Following are results showing the top 10 finishers in each race plus all CHS finishers:

High School Boys

1 – Carl Baird, Swain Co., 15:52.90

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 16:01.31

3 – Carson Williams, Corvian Community School, 16:05.12

4 – Blake Nicholson, Christ the King, 16:09.39

5 – Ethan Russell, Hiwassee Dam, 16:12.39

6 – Isaac Magid, Thomas Jefferson, 16:49.09

7 – Oscar Page, Hiwassee Dam, 16:56.00

8 – Andrew Lyall, Corvian Community School, 17:00.16

9 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 17:03.64

10 – O’Malley Salinas, Andrews, 17:13.35

59 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 19:51.68

71 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 20:18.87

78 – Kaden Cucumber, Cherokee, 20:38.65

79 – Carlito Perez, Cherokee, 20:44.29

82 – Dillon Beam, Cherokee, 21:00.52

90 – Russell McKay, Cherokee, 21:57.56

Team Scores (top seven)

1 – Corvian Community School 55

2 – Hiwassee Dam 98

3 – Swain County 114

4 – Bradford Prep 133

5 – Christ the King 143

6 – Thomas Jefferson 180

7 – Mountain Island Charter 184

10 – Cherokee 268

High School Girls

1 – Arizona Blankenship, Swain Co., 18:00.71

2 – Ncole Alfers, Christ the King, 18:37.95

3 – Annie Lewis, Swain Co., 18:54.29

4 – Shea Roche, Christ the King, 19:16.40

5 – Dvdaya Swimmer, Cherokee, 19:30.57

6 – Stella Friedman, NCSSM – Morgan, 19:32.33

7 – Karsyn Huskey, Polk Co., 19:36.68

8 – Angelina Lomelli, Swain Co., 19:38.21

9 – Fern Crayton, Tri-County Early College, 20:26.00

10 – McKenzie Ashcraft, Bradford Prep, 20:35.32

16 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 21:28.25

39 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 23:20.86

58 – Daisee Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 24:22.91

93 – Layla Cucumber, Cherokee, 33:36.54

Team Scores (top seven)

1 – Swain Co. 39

2 – Christ the King 58

3 – NCSSM – Morganton 132

4 – Bradford Prep 138

5 – Thomas Jefferson 158

6 – Cherokee 169

7 – Mountain Island Charter 180