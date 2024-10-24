OBITUARY: Dorothy (Rowena) Rowland

Dorothy (Rowena) Rowland, 93, of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late John and Sally Lambert.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Rowland; son, Albert Eugene Rowland; brother, Marcel Lambert, and sisters, Carolyn Robinson, Peggy Lambert.

She is survived by her children, John Edward Rowland and wife Carolyn of Asheville, David Lee Rowland and wife Jane of Cherokee, Doris Ann Howard of Franklin, and James Donald Rowland and wife Donna of Bryson City; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; brothers, Clyde Lambert, and Buddy Thomas Lambert, and sisters, Earlina Lambert, and Jonnie Ann Lambert.

She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church for several years. She was an avid fisherwoman. She loved her flowers, helping everyone and she loved the Lord most of all.

Funeral Services will be held at 2p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at the Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Cogdill will officiate with burial at Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be John Rowland Jr., David Lee Rowland II, Hunter Cochran, Noah Shuler, John Ralph Edwards, and Christian Ensley.