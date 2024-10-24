Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians mobilizes $3.2 million in Hurricane relief efforts

Submitted by the Office of Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) continues to demonstrate its commitment to aiding communities affected by the recent hurricane, as the Tribe has coordinated the intake and distribution of $3.2 million in critical supplies. This relief effort, fueled by support from FEMA, private donations, and partnering organizations, has been a major force in providing essential resources to those in need.

“We’ve always believed in the strength of our community, and this hurricane relief effort shows just how powerful that strength is,” said Ugvwiyuhi (Principal Chief) Michell Hicks. “I’ve seen the long hours and sacrifices our people have made to ensure families get the help they need.”

The EBCI Hurricane Relief Distribution Center, located at 2060 Old Mission Road, Whittier, NC 28789, operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and continues to receive and distribute shipments daily.

Ugvwiyuhi Hicks continued. “This is the essence of Gadugi – our tradition of working together – and it shows that, when we stand together, we can get through anything.”