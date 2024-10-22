School Board holds Oct. 21 meeting

By BROOKLYN BROWN

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The School Board of Cherokee Central Schools (CCS) met on Monday, Oct. 21 in the Central Office Board Room. The meeting was called to order at 4:45 p.m. by Chairperson Jennifer Thompson.

Members and staff present included Jennifer Thompson, chairperson and Elawodi (Yellowhill) rep.; Tara Reed-Cooper, co-vice chairperson and Widagalinidisgv (Big Y) rep.; Roberta Toineeta, Wayohi (Wolftown) rep.; Kristina Hyatt, Kristina Hyatt, Kolanvyi (Big Cove) rep.; Consuela Girty, superintendent; Dr. Beverly Payne, assistant superintendent; Micah Swimmer, Aniwodihi (Painttown) rep.; Michael Stamper, Tribal Council representative; and Ashley Leonard, attorney.

Dr. Jo Ray, HR director; Diane Driver, executive administrative assistant; and Melanie Lambert, co-vice chairperson and Tsisqwohi (Birdtown) rep, had an excused absence.

Guests included Brooklyn Brown, Cherokee One Feather reporter.

Opening prayer was led by Girty.

The previous meeting minutes were approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

The meeting agenda was approved unanimously with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

Howard Wahnetah, CCS finance director, and Rhonica Via, CBC finance director, provided financial reports stating that October spending was on target with the budget.

In good news, Girty shared that during visits from the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), a BIE representative from the special education advisory committee said, “We wish we could bottle up what y’all have and give it to all the other schools.”

Brown gave a presentation to the board for the Cherokee One Feather Student of the Year, which will be awarded to a Cherokee High School (CHS) student for the first time this Spring at the CHS Academic Banquet. The board prompted Brown to make an announcement of the new award, which will be published soon in the Cherokee One Feather.

The consent agenda was approved as amended with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta. Resolution 25-090 (REDACTED is approved as Cherokee Central School PT Security) was pulled administratively from the consent agenda.

The following resolutions were approved unanimously:

25-088 REDACTED is approved as the Middle School Boys Basketball Assistant Coach for Cherokee Central Schools

25-089 REDACTED is approved as the Grants Coordinator for Cherokee Central Schools

25-091 REDACTED is approved as Cherokee Central School PT Security

The board reviewed several policies.

Stamper made a motion to hold policies 4120 and 4130 for further discussion with all members present. Reed-Cooper seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

Policy 7232 Discrimination and Harassment in the Workplace was rescinded with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer. The rescinding was recommended by the North Carolina School Boards Association (NCSBA) as other policies were adjusted to federal law prohibiting discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

Policies 1510/4200/7270 School Safety were updated with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer, as recommended by NCSBA.

Policies 1710/4020/7230 Discrimination and Harassment Prohibited by Federal Law were revised with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta, as recommended by NCSBA.

Policies 4023/7233 Pregnant and Parenting Students and Employees were updated with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta. The updates establish the necessity of a space for breastfeeding besides bathrooms.

Policies 4329/7311 Bullying and Harrassing Behavior Prohibited were revised with a motion by Reed-Cooper, seconded by Hyatt, as recommended by NCSBA.

Policy 7820 Personnel Files was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Toineeta.

In new business, Girty presented revisions to Policy 7105 Hiring of Coaching Staff, regarding stipends for coaches coaching more than one sport, or multiple levels of the same sport. The revisions were held for further discussion.

Girty also presented a job description update for the director of finance, which was also held for review.

Girty announced an upcoming Thanksgiving Dinner to be held at CCS.

Girty also presented the school board’s CHS Yearbook Ad. A full ad purchase was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

The purchase of candy for the Central Office’s Scare-O-Kee booth was approved with a motion by Reed-Cooper seconded by Swimmer.

The board then entered closed session.

The next board meeting will be held on Nov. 4 in the Central Office Board Room at 4:45 p.m.