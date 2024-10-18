Qualla Boundary Public Library holds “Edutsi’s Garden” Book Release

CHEROKEE, N.C. – On the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 16, Qualla Boundary Public Library held a book release for “Edutsi Uwisvnvi (Edutsi’s Garden)” by the late Cherokee fluent speaker JC Wachacha.

Renissa McLaughlin, director of Youth and Adult Education for the EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) Community, Recreation, and Education Services Division opened the event with an overview of the project.

“This was a joint project between the Qualla Boundary Public Library and the Kituwah Preservation & Education Program,” said McLaughlin. “When funding was identified, we contacted Hartwell Francis, PhD. (Uneg Tsisdu), who is the curriculum developer at New Kituwah Academy. With his wife’s assistance, Uneg Tsisdu coordinated the book layout, elements, and printing company.”

“Edutsi’s Garden” is the first published book by a tribal library and the first bilingual book funded by Reading Nation Waterfall, the granting agency. McLaughlin also noted that the library has two more books in production that would be released before the end of the year.

In her remarks, she acknowledged the family of JC Wachacha who attended the event, along with several community members, and commented on the storytelling talent of JC Wachacha.

Chi Shipman, Qualla Boundary Public Library manager, commented on the project, “I know JC would be pleased that we are sharing the language through this book.” Chi also thanked the Snowbird Community Library for joining and helping with the event.

A second book release is scheduled at the Snowbird Community Library on Oct. 18 beginning at 5:30 p.m.